Gov. Reynolds issues disaster proclamation for Black Hawk County

BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Gov. Reynolds announced on Thursday a disaster proclamation for Black Hawk County in response to a severe storm that occurred on June 20.

The proclamation allows state resources to be used for response and recovery from the severe weather. It also activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program for qualifying residents and the Disaster Case Management Program for the county.

The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program provides up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level or a maximum annual income of $43,440 for a family of three. The grants are for home or car repairs, replacement of food or clothing and temporary housing expenses.

The Disaster Case Management Program addresses disaster-related hardships or injuries. Disaster case managers work with clients to create a recovery plan, as well as provide guidance on how to obtain services or resources. For more on the Disaster Case Management program visit: http://iowacommunityaction.org/

The state is also asking residents impacted by the recent severe weather to report damage to officials, so they can better understand the damage sustained.

For more on the disaster proclamation visit the governor’s website.

