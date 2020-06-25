Gov. Reynolds extends emergency proclamation for 30 days

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Reynolds announced in a press conference on Thursday that she will be extending the emergency proclamation for 30 days. The proclamation was set to expire at 11:59 p.m. Thursday night.

Gov. Reynolds also stated the TestIowa program has tested over 3,000 people consistently all week. Along with that, the positive test rate across the state dropped below 10% for the first time this week. It was at 9.9% on Tuesday. There were around 6,600 new cases reported since June 1 and 55% of those cases are in people between the ages of 18-40.

Between 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, 461 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed across the state of Iowa with 4 new deaths. That brings the total cases up over 27,000 and nearly 700 deaths. There also have been around 17,000 people across the state who have recovered from COVID-19.

The proclamation extension will also allow all team activities to resume. The Governor also stated that she is monitoring COVID-19 trends and taking it hour-by-hour and day-by-day to make decisions for Iowa.

