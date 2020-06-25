Advertisement

Gov. Reynolds extends emergency proclamation for 30 days

Gov. Kim Reynolds talks about the most recent developments in Iowa's COVID-19 response at her news conference Friday morning, May 20, 2020. (WOWT)
Gov. Kim Reynolds talks about the most recent developments in Iowa's COVID-19 response at her news conference Friday morning, May 20, 2020. (WOWT) (WOWT)
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Reynolds announced in a press conference on Thursday that she will be extending the emergency proclamation for 30 days. The proclamation was set to expire at 11:59 p.m. Thursday night.

Gov. Reynolds also stated the TestIowa program has tested over 3,000 people consistently all week. Along with that, the positive test rate across the state dropped below 10% for the first time this week. It was at 9.9% on Tuesday. There were around 6,600 new cases reported since June 1 and 55% of those cases are in people between the ages of 18-40.

Between 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, 461 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed across the state of Iowa with 4 new deaths. That brings the total cases up over 27,000 and nearly 700 deaths. There also have been around 17,000 people across the state who have recovered from COVID-19.

The proclamation extension will also allow all team activities to resume. The Governor also stated that she is monitoring COVID-19 trends and taking it hour-by-hour and day-by-day to make decisions for Iowa.

WATCH LIVE: Iowa Governor Press Conference

WATCH LIVE: Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is holding a press conference on COVID-19 and COVID-19 response

Posted by KCRG-TV9 on Thursday, June 25, 2020

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

“Hate has no place in Marion” - City responds to possible hate crime

Updated: 16 minutes ago
The city of Marion is challenging every person who lives there to rise above hate, and be a part of a solution.

News

Iowa City Police ask for help in investigation after man shot in leg

Updated: 53 minutes ago
Iowa City Police are asking for help as they investigate a shooting that sent a man to the hospital.

News

Coronavirus deaths top 700 in Iowa

Updated: 1 hour ago
The state of Iowa has now seen more than 700 deaths due to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Black Hawk County

Contractors preparing to rebuild Maple Lanes in Waterloo

Updated: 3 hours ago
Contractors are preparing to re-build Maple Lanes Bowling Center after a fire started by arsonists nearly destroyed the building back in February, according to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier.

Black Hawk County

Man charged after he led police on car chase with 1-year-old inside the car

Updated: 3 hours ago
A Waterloo man has been charged with child endangerment after he led police on a car chase with a 1-year-old child inside the vehicle.

Latest News

News

2020 Fair Special Edition

Updated: 7 hours ago
Even though the Iowa State Fair is canceled this year, organizers still plan to host 4H and FFA shows.

Iowa

Iowa State Fair to host 2020 Fair Special Edition with 4H & FFA shows

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KCCI
Even though the Iowa State Fair is canceled this year, organizers still plan to host 4H and FFA shows. It will be called the 2020 Fair Special Edition.

News

State to schools: Masks not needed — and don’t mandate them

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Mary Green
A teacher from Waterloo said the Iowa Department of Education’s guidance on reopening schools won’t keep him and his students safe if they return to the classroom.

Johnson County

Iowa City business owners urged to ask customers to wear a face cover

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Brian Tabick
Since COVID-19 restrictions were lifted on June 12th, Johnson County has had 247 more people test positive for COVID-19. That’s six times higher than the two weeks leading up to the re-opening of the state.

News

Panel of Iowans discuss their experience with racism in the state

Updated: 14 hours ago
Panel of Iowans discuss their experience with racism in the state

News

Iowa City business owners urged to ask customers to wear a face cover

Updated: 14 hours ago
Since COVID-19 restrictions were lifted on June 12th, Johnson County has had 247 more people test positive for COVID-19. That’s six times higher than the two weeks leading up to the re-opening of the state.