Former Hawkeye basketball star, Ben McGilmer, passes away at 74

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A former Hawkeye basketball star from a legendary team in the Field House era, Ben McGilmer, passed away at age 74.

McGilmer was part of the University of Iowa team that ran the table in 1970, winning the Big Ten Championship and going 14-0. “Number 14” played for head coach Ralph Miller for a team that averaged a stunning 99 points per game.

His basketball career at Iowa stopped for a time as he served in the Army and then returned to play for Iowa in 1969. McGilmer also played professionally in Europe before coaching.

In a statement, Iowa Basketball Head Coach Fran McCaffery said, “Our thoughts and prayers are with Ben McGilmer’s family, not only was Ben a leader on Iowa’s only undefeated Big Ten Championship Team, but he served his county in the middle of his eligibility. That speaks to the type of person he was. Ben will be missed by everyone in the Iowa basketball family.”

His service will be streamed online on July 12 at 1 p.m. It can be found at levettfuneralhome.com.

With heavy hearts we are saddened to learn Ben McGilmer of the "Iowa Six Pack" has passed away.



"Ben was one of the most diverse people I have ever met. His legacy goes way beyond the game of basketball.” - Teammate and friend Ken Grabinski



🔗: https://t.co/xLucbHYLFc pic.twitter.com/YXjZuquXCU — Iowa Basketball (@IowaHoops) June 24, 2020

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.