Face coverings required at Iowa State University starting July 1st

AMES, Iowa (KCCI) - Face coverings will now be a requirement at Iowa State University.

Starting July 1st, all students and staff will be expected to wear a mask or shield while in classrooms, dorms, and offices.

The University says they are planning to provide masks on campus this fall. The Fall Planning Committee Chair at Iowa State says they are hoping some other changes will help promote social distancing.

John Lawrence, the Chair of the Iowa State Fall Planning Committee, said, “We’re doing that by putting some of the large classes online. But, many of the moderate and smaller classes will be in person.”

Leaders are also working on plans for residence halls and creating isolation areas for infected students.

