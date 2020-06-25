Examining racial barriers in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In 1957 Cedar Rapids St. Luke's hospital welcomed its first Black intern: Doctor Percy Harris. But every time he and his wife Lileah, found a property that would work for their growing family, the listing would suddenly be unavailable, or neighborhoods would hire attorneys to keep them out. But realtors easily found houses for the 11 White interns.

They lived in a house the hospital owned, until people advocated on their behalf. The racist barriers to homeownership were real in the 1950's for a doctor new to Cedar Rapids. And the gap in homeownership between Black and White families persists today.

In Iowa about 30% of Black people own homes, compared to 75% of White people.

And that contributes to the racial economic gap that is especially high for the Midwest, according to Colin Gordon, a history professor at the University of Iowa. “For most American families, almost all of their wealth is in home equity so the wealth gap between Whites and Blacks is so much wider than the income gap is about opportunities for homeownership,” said Gordon.

Gordon analyzed these disparities and compiled them in the 2019 publication, Race in the Heartland: https://files.epi.org/uploads/Race-in-the-Midwest-FINAL-Interactive-1.pdf

That gap started with slavery, when Black Americans either didn't have the freedom to acquire land, or those who were free weren't allowed to access government help – such as the Homestead Acts of the 1860s.

Then in the 1930′s the federal housing agency, HUD, created the Federal Housing Administration to boost home building and ownership after the Depression. The government agency supported maps warning banks not to lend money to people living in the red areas: a practice called redlining. Most of the Black people in America, regardless of their income, were relegated to the red areas, which prevented them from building equity and wealth through homeownership. There’s a map for Waterloo that is available in an online database called Mapping Inequality in New Deal America: https://dsl.richmond.edu/panorama/redlining/#loc=13/42.5/-92.352&city=waterloo-ia Dr. Julian Hayter is an Associate Professor of Leadership Studies at the University of Richmond. His college was one that put together that online database so anyone can learn about the history of housing discrimination through redlining. And he found the legacy of redlining was impacting those regions generations later.

“If you superimpose a map of urban poverty in 2020 over most cities there’s a direct correlation between the most impoverished communities and redlined communities,” said Hayter.

The Polk County Housing Trust Fund has an online resource with more information about the practice of redlining in Iowa: https://www.undesigndsm.com/

July 1, 2020 there is an online forum on Facebook about redlining in Iowa starting at 1:00 p.m. that day. Anyone can join in the event: https://www.facebook.com/pchtf/

“I grew up in a redlined neighborhood in Des Moines, Iowa, despite the fact that my father worked for John Deere for nearly 40 years and my mother worked at what was Blue Cross and Blue Shield in middle management. I came from a solid middle class family because not just redlining, but restrictive covenants which the Supreme Court outlawed at least in the government capacity in 1948, were still on the proverbial books in the twilight of the 20th century,” said Dr. Julian Hayter. Even when the government helped veterans get home loans after World War II, African Americans were disproportionately left out. The GI bill backed 4.3 million home loans, but the same program rejected more than one million African American veterans. “Roughly two generations ago we created these divergent opportunities for white and black families and of course those are passed down from generation to generation. My parents might be in a position to give me some help in buying my first house, I can do the same for my kids. Because of my grandparents took advantage of these programs where for an African Americans in the exact position, that’s not true,” said Dr. Colin Gordon During the civil rights movement of the 1960′s the government took action to try and right these wrongs. The Fair Housing Act established the Civil Rights Commissions so instances of discrimination for housing, employment and credit could be investigated and brought to justice.

Stefanie Munsterman-Scriven is the executive director of the Cedar Rapids Civil Rights Executive Director and explained what the commission does:

“We’re a law enforcement agency that investigates if someone feels they’ve being treated unfairly the landlord says Nope it’s not available and the next person who might be white or who doesn’t have a disability and it’s available. Those things do happen, so we investigate those, we do mediations. We try to come to a satisfactory agreement between parties if possible. We also do quite a bit of education in the community,” said Stefanie Munsterman-Scriven.

Last year people in Cedar Rapids filed 37 complaints to the Civil Rights Commission. 13 alleged housing discrimination which can include landlords not responding to Black or disabled people who want to rent from them. “We do hear in the community of not being called back. We don’t hear of people with certain sounding names don’t get called back like ‘John Smith’,” said Stefanie Munsterman-Scriven. All three experts agree this moment has the potential to close the income, wealth and homeownership gaps between White and Black Americans. But that will require change at the individual level and in public policy. “It’s one that’s not going to go away by sweeping it under the rug. It began in 1619 when slavery began, here in 2020 with what’s going on today and I want people to keep it top of mind. Just because it’s not your experience doesn’t mean it’s not true,” said Stefanie Munsterman-Scriven. “In the middle of 1970′s African American workers earned almost exactly the same as white in the upper Midwest. Now they earn 75% mostly because of that lost union representation. Labor unions were especially important to African American workers because of the other forms of discrimination they faced,” said Dr. Colin Gordon “Institutional problems need institutional solutions, and on some level I think this will take broad based policies to beat back many of the effects that this has had on the United States,” said Dr. Julian Hayter.

Discrimination kept the Harris family from finding a house of their own 65 years ago. But then advocates stepped in and convinced St. Paul's church to hold a vote to sell a plot of land to the Harris family. 61% percent of the congregation agreed and six years after Doctor Harris came to Rapids, he was a homeowner.

Doctor Harris' opened his surgical practice and was Cedar Rapids only program of cardiac catheterization and cardiovascular surgery. He and Lileah raised 12 children and left a legacy of breaking barriers and healing Iowans. His children weren't always treated well by neighbors and teachers, but there were advocates. The family had White allies who pushed for equality at a time when that wasn't popular: like the Erskine Elementary principal, the owner of Armstrong's Department Store and the minister of Saint Paul's Methodist Church.

To read about the Percy and Lileah Harris legacy in Cedar Rapids and Iowa, read the online book A Healing Presence in Our Community : https://issuu.com/stlukescr/docs/percyharris-online-11-24_lores

