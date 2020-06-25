Dry today, strong storms possible tomorrow

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today is a simple summer day with sunshine and highs into the mid-80s. Humidity will remain in the comfortable range, only emphasizing that much more how nice today will be.

Starting tonight, showers and thunderstorms return on a scattered basis with a warm front moving through. Look for sweltering humidity tomorrow across eastern Iowa as highs hit the mid-80s. With an incoming front in the late afternoon and evening, ingredients are there for severe storms with the main threat being straight-line winds. A risk of heavy rain will be there as well, which may have an impact on the rivers depending on where it falls. Like we’ve had so many times in 2020, this front is going to stall through next week. What this means for you is a daily chance of storms. Some will get rain and others won’t, however, the chance needs to be there given such high humidity and a stalled front.

