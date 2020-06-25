Advertisement

Dry today, strong storms possible tomorrow

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 4:19 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today is a simple summer day with sunshine and highs into the mid-80s. Humidity will remain in the comfortable range, only emphasizing that much more how nice today will be.

Starting tonight, showers and thunderstorms return on a scattered basis with a warm front moving through. Look for sweltering humidity tomorrow across eastern Iowa as highs hit the mid-80s. With an incoming front in the late afternoon and evening, ingredients are there for severe storms with the main threat being straight-line winds. A risk of heavy rain will be there as well, which may have an impact on the rivers depending on where it falls. Like we’ve had so many times in 2020, this front is going to stall through next week. What this means for you is a daily chance of storms. Some will get rain and others won’t, however, the chance needs to be there given such high humidity and a stalled front.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Sunny afternoon, chance for storms increase late tonight & into Friday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kalie Pluchel
A nice day in store for your Thursday. Highs this afternoon will be in the mid-80s with lots of sunshine. Humidity stays low, so a very comfortable afternoon and evening ahead.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 1 hours ago
A fantastic afternoon in store for your Thursday, but the potential for severe weather returns Friday.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 7 hours ago
Plan on a great day with highs into the mid-80s.

Forecast

Quiet and comfortable for one more day.

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Joe Winters
First Alert Forecast

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 20 hours ago

Forecast

Isolated showers this afternoon

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 10:44 AM CDT
|
By Kalie Pluchel
Today is going to overall be a nice day, temperatures will be a bit warmer, but humidity levels continue to stay low. A few isolated showers possible this afternoon.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 10:43 AM CDT
Overall a nice day ahead, a few isolated showers in the afternoon.

Forecast

Sunny start, then a few more isolated showers possible

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 4:48 AM CDT
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on a nice one overall with only a small chance of rain later today.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 4:43 AM CDT
Plan on a day similar to yesterday with isolated storms late.

Weather

Understanding the different types of flood warnings

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 5:05 PM CDT
|
By Corey Thompson
When flooding becomes a concern, the National Weather Service has a few tools in its toolbox to warn people of the threat, depending on the urgency and extent.