Advertisement

Disney changing Splash Mountain, ride tied to Jim Crow film

The character Brer Rabbit, from the movie "Song of the South," is depicted near the entrance to the Splash Mountain ride in the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Wednesday, March 21, 2007.
The character Brer Rabbit, from the movie "Song of the South," is depicted near the entrance to the Splash Mountain ride in the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Wednesday, March 21, 2007.(AP Photo/John Raoux)
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Splash Mountain ride at Disney parks in California and Florida is being recast.

Disney officials said the ride would no longer be tied to the 1946 movie, “Song of the South,” which many view as racist. Instead, the revamped ride will be inspired by the 2009 Disney film, “The Princess and the Frog,” which has an African-American female lead.

Disney calls the new concept inclusive and says it will speak to the diversity of the millions of people who visit Disney parks each year.

The changes to the ride will be made at Disneyland in California and the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Florida.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National News

Police not treating Glasgow stabbings as terrorism

Updated: 6 minutes ago
A police officer in the Scottish city of Glasgow has been stabbed during a major incident Friday in the heart of the city.

News

“Hate has no place in Marion” - City responds to possible hate crime

Updated: 16 minutes ago
The city of Marion is challenging every person who lives there to rise above hate, and be a part of a solution.

Coronavirus

American Airlines will book flights to full capacity

Updated: 19 minutes ago
American Airlines will start booking flights to full capacity next week, ending any effort to promote social distancing on its planes while the United States sets records for new reported cases of the coronavirus.

National

Alabama football: All Lives Can’t Matter Until Black Lives Matter

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
Head Coach Nick Saban along with Quarterback Mac Jones, linebacker Dylan Moses and more, made statements about the value of unity - on a team and within society.

National News

LIVE: White House task force updates as confirmed virus cases hit new daily high

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By FRANCES D'EMILIO and KIM TONG-HYUNG
The number of confirmed new coronavirus cases per day in the U.S. hit an all-time high of 40,000 Friday.

Latest News

News

Iowa City Police ask for help in investigation after man shot in leg

Updated: 53 minutes ago
Iowa City Police are asking for help as they investigate a shooting that sent a man to the hospital.

Coronavirus

Texas, Florida target bars amid surge in confirmed virus cases

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By PAUL J. WEBER
Texas shut down bars again on Friday and scaled back restaurant dining as coronavirus cases surge. Florida banned on-premises alcohol consumption at bars.

News

Coronavirus deaths top 700 in Iowa

Updated: 1 hour ago
The state of Iowa has now seen more than 700 deaths due to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

National News

Country music reckons with racial stereotypes and its future

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KRISTIN M. HALL
The country music industry has long been hesitant to address its long and complicated history with race, but the death of George Floyd in police custody and the protests it sparked in the U.S. and around the world became a sound too loud for the genre to ignore.

National News

Minneapolis council puts plan to abolish police in motion

Updated: 1 hour ago
The 12-0 vote is just the first step in a process that faces significant bureaucratic obstacles to make the November ballot, where the city’s voters would have the final say.

Coronavirus

Apple closing some stores in 5 states amid coronavirus surge

Updated: 1 hour ago
Apple is temporarily closing 32 stores in five states experiencing new spikes in coronavirus.