Cedar Rapids insurance agent makes donation to feed first responders, healthcare workers

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Country Financial Insurance will donate $3 million dollars this year to organizations that support first responders, military members, and healthcare workers. As a part of their Operation Helping Heroes Program, the company gives its agents across the country money to support in their own communities.

An insurance agent in Cedar Rapids is using his money to not only help small businesses but feed those on the frontlines.

Celebrating one year of business this June, Loosies Restaurant in Cedar Rapids has made it through tough times. Ryan Martin, a local insurance agent with Country Financial wanted to give back to his favorite neighborhood spot.

“They’ve had it rough. They were open and shut the street down for repairs, which were much needed, but doesn’t help with business as much. It’s nice that I was able to give them a kick start and help our first responders,” Martin said.

Martin opened a $750 dollar tab at Loosies and donated the same amount to another restaurant in Clarence – so first responders, healthcare workers, and military members can enjoy a meal for free.

“I saw an opportunity with being able to help out more than just a couple dozen people. By using this money the way I decided to do it, by giving it to a local business and buying a meal for people. I want to help as many as people as possible,” he said.

The money comes from Country Financials’ Operation Helping Heroes Program. Martin wanted to not only help unsung heroes but also local businesses.

Linda Clark is a Cedar Rapids Social Worker. She saw Martin’s post online Wednesday about his donation.

“Since the start of COVID, life has changed for everybody and we perform so many different roles and tasks,” Clark said, “and I’m going to cry now, just to see someone care so much about what we do. This is a thank you and we don’t get a lot of thank yous, so the tears are tears of joy.”

Loosies owner, Norm Wilkerson said it was hard to believe the donation at first, but he’s thankful for the support.

“It’s a good deal for us, a good deal for them and hopefully good deal for the people on the end that benefit from it,” Wilkerson said.

Martin said his post about the donation has taken off, reaching thousands of people. He’s now hoping together, they can donate even more around town.

