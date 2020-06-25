Around 8,500 Iowans applied for unemployment last week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Workforce Development reported that 8,542 Iowans filed for unemployment between June 14 and June 20.

For that same week, there were 153,771 continuing weekly unemployment claims. Unemployment insurance benefits payments totaled $38,079,525.38 from June 14-20.

Manufacturing, health care and social assistance, accommodations and food services, retail trade, along with self-employed or independent contractors were the industries that had the most unemployment claims.

Around $94,948,200 was paid in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) benefits and a total of $5,572,874.83 was paid in Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) benefits last week.

