An approaching warm front brings shower and storms chances to the state.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - More active weather builds overnight and steps up shop for several days to come. A warm front pushes across the state tonight brings shower and storm chances into Friday morning. The muggy meter also rises as the dew point approaches a sweltering 70 degrees. Cold front approaches during the afternoon and evening triggering a second round of storms, some of which could be severe as well as contain heavy rain. The mugginess and storms threat is with us through the end of June. The early outlook for the 4th of July is warm and muggy.

