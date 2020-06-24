Advertisement

Supporters show up to ICE meeting to keep immigrant from being deported

By Phil Reed
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City Catholic Worker House and Black Lives Matter teamed up to stand behind an immigrant in Cedar Rapids.

They wanted to protect Jacinto Rivera Ramirez, who is from Guatemala, from Immigration and Customs Enforcement taking him into custody.

Jacinto got a call last week that he had to come to ICE headquarters in Cedar Rapids for a check-in. Supporters showed up with him because they were scared he would get deported. They tell me Black and Brown people must stick together in order to bring change.

A nervous walk to the front door for Jacinto to meet with ICE, his supporters right behind him. He didn’t know if he would be detained, separating him from his son.

Cheers erupted when he walked out about 15 minutes later. Jacinto talked about the experience through a translator.

“I’m the only family that he has here,” He said. “And I thank God that he took off my ankle bracelet, and he’s allowing me to be here to support Antonio.”

While he was inside, protesters took a knee for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. That's how long a Minneapolis Police officer had his knee on George Floyd's neck. Floyd died, and it's led to protests and calls for police reform.

Black Lives Matter helped co-sponsor the event. Some people in attendance say police and criminal justice reform includes ICE.

“ICE is a policing organization that I think routinely violates the constitutional and human rights of individuals in this country,” said Linn County Board of Supervisor Stacey Walker. “We can’t have a serious conversation about police reform or state sponsored terror without including ICE.”

Supporters say Jacinto would not have been able to walk out if they weren’t there. “We come here to say we are not going to stop fighting for the right to live in this country,” said Manny Galvez. “The right to be peaceful and have a better life.” Jacinto will now focus on getting a work visa as supporters hope he can live a better life in America with his family. “I’m just so happy, and I’m also so grateful for the Catholic Worker House and everyone that came today,” he said.

Jacinto’s next check-in is scheduled for January. Supporters say they will be there as well.

