Special Olympics Iowa extends suspension of activities through end of July

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Special Olympics Iowa announced it is extending the suspension of all in-person training and activities through the end of July.

This extension of the suspension of activities means the 2020 Special Olympics Iowa Softball Tournament sponsored by Sammons Financial, which had been scheduled for August 1, is also canceled.

However, in place of the tournament, Special Olympics Iowa said it will hold a virtual softball skills competition on July 30 and 31. More information about this competition will be shared on July 1.

Special Olympics Iowa is also offering health and fitness resources available on its website and social media channels.

