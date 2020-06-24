'Solidarity Mural' coming to main street Dubuque.

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A new mural is coming soon to main street in downtown Dubuque.

Local artist, Voices Productions, and the city of Dubuque are collaborating on the mural, which will be painted on the eastern facade of the Five Flags Civic Center at 450 Main Street. It will be 28 feet high and 105 feet wide.

The city said the mural will depict 10 raised fists of a variety of colors with the word “solidarity” spelled out in letters and symbols on the wrists.

Local artist Shelby Fry initiated the mural. She said she wanted to use her talents to bring the community together with a positive message of acceptance.

Fry will serve as the artistic director for the project, including designing the artwork. Voices Productions, a local non-profit, commissioned the mural.

Dubuque Mayor Roy D. Buol said the image represents all people in Dubuque and clarifies the city’s goal to be an inclusive and quitable community.

Voices Productions plans to begin painting the mural this weekend, and is inviting local artists to participate in staggered shifts. The project is expected to be completed before July 4.

Those interested can contact Ali Levasseur, Chair of the City of Dubuque’s Arts & Cultural Affairs Commission and President of the Dubuque County Fine Arts Society, at alirags2@yahoo.com.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.