Dust from Sahara Desert about to blanket parts of US

(CNN) – A huge dust cloud from the Sahara Desert has traveled across the Atlantic and plans on paying the United States a visit.

The unusual plume is leading to the worst dust storm in the Caribbean in decades.

Usually, Saharan dust disperses into the ocean long before reaching the Americas.

Dust storms in Africa and unique wind conditions high in the atmosphere created the large-scale dust event.

A mass of very dry, dusty air is moving across the Atlantic right now.



This NOAA animation predicts the movement of the #SaharanDust plume from now through Sunday evening (June 29).



Learn more about the #SaharanAirLayer: https://t.co/OJLrnuKiLI pic.twitter.com/yvPjiE5o91 — NOAA Research (@NOAAResearch) June 24, 2020

The dust has already darkened the skies over places like Puerto Rico, Antigua and Trinidad & Tobago.

One model predicts the dust plume will continue to move over the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic sections of the United States.

The dust can reduces air quality and can irritate the lungs people with allergies.

