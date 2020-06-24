Advertisement

Quiet and comfortable for one more day.

By Joe Winters
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our nice stretch of comfortable summer air is coming to an end. Thursday looks good but by Thursday night a warm front approaches with shower and storm chances. As the front moves through the muggy meter rises, bringing dew points near 70. A cold front moves into the state later Friday with more showers and storm chances. Heavy rain will be a threat. With this front in the areas, we are looking at additional storm chances with muggy conditions continuing into next week.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

