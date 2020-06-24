Advertisement

‘Not on my watch’: South Dakota governor vows to protect Mount Rushmore

Monuments and statues across the country have been destroyed or defaced
Mount Rushmore features the likenesses of former presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln.
By WIFR and Ed Payne
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (WIFR/Gray News) - The governor of South Dakota promises to protect Mount Rushmore as statues and monuments across the country have fallen at the hands of protesters.

“Not on my watch,” Gov. Kristi Noem said in response to a tweet from conservative pundit Ben Shapiro, who asked the question: “So, when is our woke historical revisionist priesthood going to insist on blowing up Mount Rushmore?”

It’s unclear if there are any current, credible plans to deface or destroy the national monument, about 20 miles southwest of Rapid City.

In the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, protesters have vandalized and toppled Confederate monuments, while some cities opted to separate themselves from symbols of slavery.

Statues of Washington and Jefferson also have been defaced or torn down by demonstrators.

A statue of Roosevelt in front of the American Museum of Natural History in New York City will be removed, the New York mayor’s office said this week.

