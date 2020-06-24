Iowa Department of Human Services reports 44th safe haven baby

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Human Services has used the state’s safe haven procedure for the 44th time since the law went into effect.

A baby boy was released to DHS custody on June 5.

The Safe Haven law allows parents, or their authorized representative, to leave infants age 30 days or younger at a hospital or health care facility without being prosecuted for abandonment.

“The purpose of this law is to protect the lives of newborns who are in danger of abandonment,” said Janee Harvey, DHS Division Administrator of Adult, Children and Family Services. “We want to ensure Iowans know that Safe Haven is an available option if they cannot care for their newborn safely. We recognize that these decisions are often made in the midst of crisis and the protocols are built accordingly.”

The Safe Haven law went into effect in 2001 after a teen mother in eastern Iowa killed her home-delivered newborn.

Safe Haven babies are placed with approved foster or adoptive families.

Those interested in becoming a foster or adoptive parent, please visit www.iowafosterandadoption.org.

