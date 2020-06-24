Iowa City Farmers Market to keep online format through 2020

Iowa City, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City announced it will keep its digital format for the rest of the 2020 Farmers Market season.

The city had postponed the traditional market until July 4, when it would open with additional health and safety precautions in place. However, with COVID-19 cases increasing in Johnson County recently, the city has decided to keep the Farmers Market closed for the rest of the 2020 season.

The Online Farmers Market, that opened in May, will continue to be accessible. It offers online ordering and contact-free pick-up at the Chauncey Swan Parking Ramp on Saturday mornings.

For more information about COVID-19 in Iowa City, visit icgov.org/Coronavirus.

