Dubuque man sentenced to prison term for selling cocaine near school

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Dubuque man was sentenced to 15 months in prison on June 23 for selling crack cocaine near a school.

Officials said Christopher DeAngelo Emory, 32, pleaded guilty on February 7 to distribution of crack cocaine near a protected location.

Officials said Emory sold cocaine to a confidential source on two occasions in November 2018, and that both sales took place near a school or park. Emory sold about two grams of cocaine in total. Officials said Emory also sold the cocaine while he was on probation for domestic abuse assault.

Dubuque police also searched Emory’s house as part of a recent shots fired investigation and found more than $300 in cash, ecstasy and a .380 caliber handgun magazine.

Law enforcement said Emory has two prior convictions for assault and domestic abuse assault.

Emory was sentenced to fifteen months in prison and ordered to make a payment of $100 to the special assessment fund. He must also serve a 6-year term of supervised release after the prison term.

