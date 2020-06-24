Iowa Criminal Justice Reform Committee focuses on next steps in legislation

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds’ FOCUS Committee on Criminal Justice Reform met over Zoom Wednesday. Led by Lt. Governor Adam Greggs, a former state public defender, the group formed last year to tackle issues on police, prosecution and corrections.

The committee listened to several guest speakers during the meeting, including Russell Lovell, a member of the Iowa-Nebraska NAACP. He discussed Senate Study Bill 1038, a bill intended to help combat racial profiling by law enforcement. That bill was introduced in the last legislative session, but not passed.

They’re also aiming to make recommendations by December for the 2021 legislative session, including advancing Governor Reynolds’ 2nd chance initiative. That’s a plan Reynolds created to support ex-felons and offenders trying to get their lives back on track.

The group will meet again in July, and are looking to focus on more specific issues like city ordinances and traffic stops.

Editor’s Note: an earlier version of this story incorrectly reported this was the group’s first meeting. The Committee formed in 2019 and met for the first time last November.

