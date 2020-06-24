Cedar Rapids History Center to open on three Saturdays in July

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The History Center announced the Douglas Mansion will reopen to visitors on a limited basis in July, with health and safety precautions in place.

It will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 11, 18 and 25.

History Center staff said reservations, including prepayment, are required and are made online at historycenter.org/rsvp. Reservations can be made for up to 10 people.

Guests will be required to wear face masks, with the History Center providing them to anyone who doesn’t have one. Hand sanitizer will be available as well. And groups must remain six feet apart, with guests following a one-way path.

The History Center is also restarting its Walking and Biking Tours on July 7. It will also host an outdoor version of its Grown-Up Show-N-Tell program on the lawn of The Douglas Mansion on July 14.

For more information visit historycenter.org.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.