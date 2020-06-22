Waterloo to discuss residency limits for certain city employees

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Waterloo city council is set to look at expanding residency for some city employees during its meeting on Monday night.

Right now several city departments and jobs require employees to live within a 10- to sometimes 20-mile radius of city hall. The proposed policy expands that limit to allow police officers, public works employees, and forestry staff to live within 30 miles.

The majority of city council members indicated last week they favored expansion because the current limit is more restrictive than other Iowa cities, which they believe could hurt recruitment.

Tonight’s meeting starts at 5:30.

