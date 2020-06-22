Storms likely today, heavy rain possible

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today is all about some showers and storms, especially this morning. Any storm that moves overhead will be capable of very heavy rainfall in a short time, potentially over one inch. Otherwise, another bout of storms may occur this afternoon, too. Plan on highs into the 70s with plenty of humidity. Once this cold front passes, we'll be in line for a few really nice days from Tuesday through Thursday.

The sunshine tomorrow morning and again Wednesday morning may be enough to make things unstable and we can’t rule out an isolated storm each of those afternoons, however, many of us will stay dry those days while enjoying comfortable temperatures and humidity.

By the end of the week, very humid air will roll right back in and we’ll probably see some storm chances returning again. June is the wettest month on average for a reason!

