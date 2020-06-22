Over 150 new COVID-19 cases amid smaller number of tests

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - State officials said that a smaller number of new cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus were reported since Sunday morning, amid an overall smaller number of reported tests.

The Iowa Department of Public Health said that 157 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours, making the total since the pandemic began 26,048. 16,101 people are listed as recovered, an increase of 79.

1 more death was reported since Sunday, putting that total at 686.

169 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19, a decrease of one. 51 of those patients are in intensive care units, a decrease of two. 28 are on ventilators, an increase of one.

A total of 2,037 tests were reported by public and private labs in the last 24 hours. The positive rate during that time period was 7.7%. 259,002 tests have been reported to the state in total.

