One hurt in shooting in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -

Cedar Rapids police said a shooting injured one person on Sunday night.

Police said the victim arrived to a hospital where officers were already on the scene for an unrelated call.

Officers determined someone shot the victim in the 100 block of Park Court Southeast. Officers went to the location at 11:00 p.m. and searched for evidence while hospital staff treated the victim for non-life threatening injuries.

Police said there are no arrests in the incident at this time.

The victim’s name is not yet released.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.