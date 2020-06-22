Old Marion Road to close for sewer repair

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A road on the northeast side of Cedar Rapids will be closed, officials said on Monday.

Old Marion Road NE, between F Avenue NE and Cavalier Street NE, will be shut down on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Construction crews will be completing private sewer repairs.

The work could take up to three days, depending on the weather.

A detour will be posted, or drivers can plan ahead for an alternate route.

