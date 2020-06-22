Advertisement

Old Marion Road to close for sewer repair

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A road on the northeast side of Cedar Rapids will be closed, officials said on Monday.

Old Marion Road NE, between F Avenue NE and Cavalier Street NE, will be shut down on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Construction crews will be completing private sewer repairs.

The work could take up to three days, depending on the weather.

A detour will be posted, or drivers can plan ahead for an alternate route.

