Iowa Raptors getting ready for inaugural season

Published: Jun. 21, 2020 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A new semi-pro soccer team named the Iowa Raptors is gearing up for the inaugural season that begins Saturday, June 27th. The team consists of players who play in college as well as some who have already graduated.

Saturday’s game will be held at the Metro Youth Football Association in Cedar Rapids.

”We’re thrilled to have the unique opportunity to not only showcase what the brand new team in Cedar Rapids is all about you know I know for certain that a lot of people in the community in Cedar Rapids and beyond are going to be very happy and excited,” said Balta Mosqueda Lara, the organizations communications director.

“Its exciting,” he added. “We are going to do the best we can do make sure everybody is happy.”

Iowa Raptors gearing up for inaugural season

