Incorporating more produce on the grill

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - When you fire up the grill you can look at many options for food to make, and our Fareway Dietitian looks at some easy ways to diversify your options.

Italian Stuffed Zucchini Boats

Makes 8 zucchini boats

Total time: 40 minutes

Ingredients:

4 medium zucchinis, cleaned, halved lengthwise and seeds scooped out

1 Tbsp. oil

1 onion, finely diced

1 red bell pepper, finely diced

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 pound ground chicken or turkey breast

1 tsp. Italian seasoning

Salt and pepper, to taste

3 Tbsp. grated parmesan cheese

1 (8 ounce) can tomato sauce

½ cup water

1 tomato, seeds removed and finely diced

1 cup mozzarella cheese

Directions

Preheat grill to medium heat. Place zucchini on the grill while you prepare the filling, about 15 minutes. Heat oil over medium-high heat. Sauté onion and bell pepper until softened, 5–7 minutes. Add garlic and ground chicken or turkey. Continue to cook, breaking up meat frequently, until cooked through, about 8 minutes.

Add Italian seasoning, salt, pepper, parmesan cheese, tomato sauce, water, and diced tomatoes. Stir to combine.

Remove zucchini from grill and place in a disposable baking dish or on two sheets of aluminum foil. Stuff with tomato mixture then top with mozzarella cheese. Return zucchini boats to the grill and grill, covered, for 5 more minutes or until cheese has melted.

Nutrition information per boat (using 93% lean ground turkey): 175 calories; 7.6 g fat; 1.9 g saturated fat; 46 mg cholesterol; 196 mg sodium; 10 g carbohydrate; 3.1 g fiber; 6.9 g sugar; 18 g protein

