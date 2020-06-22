Advertisement

Incorporating more produce on the grill

By Whitney Hemmer, Fareway Dietitian
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - When you fire up the grill you can look at many options for food to make, and our Fareway Dietitian looks at some easy ways to diversify your options.

Italian Stuffed Zucchini Boats

Makes 8 zucchini boats

Total time: 40 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 4 medium zucchinis, cleaned, halved lengthwise and seeds scooped out
  • 1 Tbsp. oil
  • 1 onion, finely diced
  • 1 red bell pepper, finely diced
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 pound ground chicken or turkey breast
  • 1 tsp. Italian seasoning
  • Salt and pepper, to taste
  • 3 Tbsp. grated parmesan cheese
  • 1 (8 ounce) can tomato sauce
  • ½ cup water
  • 1 tomato, seeds removed and finely diced
  • 1 cup mozzarella cheese

Directions

Preheat grill to medium heat. Place zucchini on the grill while you prepare the filling, about 15 minutes. Heat oil over medium-high heat. Sauté onion and bell pepper until softened, 5–7 minutes. Add garlic and ground chicken or turkey. Continue to cook, breaking up meat frequently, until cooked through, about 8 minutes.

Add Italian seasoning, salt, pepper, parmesan cheese, tomato sauce, water, and diced tomatoes. Stir to combine.

Remove zucchini from grill and place in a disposable baking dish or on two sheets of aluminum foil. Stuff with tomato mixture then top with mozzarella cheese. Return zucchini boats to the grill and grill, covered, for 5 more minutes or until cheese has melted.

Nutrition information per boat (using 93% lean ground turkey): 175 calories; 7.6 g fat; 1.9 g saturated fat; 46 mg cholesterol; 196 mg sodium; 10 g carbohydrate; 3.1 g fiber; 6.9 g sugar; 18 g protein   

Email Whitney with questions here.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recording

Iowa's unemployment rate dropped to 10 percent in May

Updated: 5 hours ago
Iowa's unemployment rate dropped slightly to 10% in May. It was 10.2% in April.

News

Fareway Dietitian: Incorporating produce on the grill

Updated: 36 minutes ago
Saturday 6a newscast recording

Iowa

Davenport police, fire departments team up to save ducklings

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By KWQC
Davenport Police Officer Nguyen and members of the Davenport Fire Department made a special rescue Sunday.

National News

Did TikTok teens, K-Pop fans punk Trump’s comeback rally?

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY, Associated Press
Did teens, TikTok users and fans of Korean pop music troll the president of the United States?

Latest News

National News

Mannequin in police uniform found hanging from Fla. overpass

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WJXT/CNN
Investigators are looking for whoever hung a mannequin dressed like a police officer and wearing a pig mask from a Florida overpass in what the sheriff calls an “extremely disturbing” incident.

National News

Because of the virus, dads mark Father’s Day from a distance

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MARTHA IRVINE, Associated Press
Dads at nursing homes across the country marked Father’s Day at a forced distance from their families Sunday. Some families relied on video calls; others used social media to send their wishes.

National News

Two dead, 12 hurt after shooting at block party in north Charlotte

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBTV
Two people are dead and 12 people were hurt at a block party that led to a shooting and several people being struck by vehicles in north Charlotte early Monday morning.

News

One hurt in shooting in Cedar Rapids

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Caitlin Harbach
Cedar Rapids police said they are investigating a shooting which injured one person on Sunday night.

National News

Noose found in stall of Bubba Wallace at Alabama NASCAR race

Updated: 7 hours ago
A noose was found in the garage stall of Black driver Bubba Wallace at the NASCAR race in Alabama on Sunday, less than two weeks after he successfully pushed the auto racing series to ban the Confederate flag at its tracks and facilities.

News

Elected officials, substance prevention specialist weigh in on how to remedy marijuana arrest disparities

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Mary Green
Protesters in Iowa, from Cedar Rapids and Iowa City to Des Moines, are demanding changes to marijuana laws.