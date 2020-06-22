Advertisement

Hundreds test positive at Tyson Foods plant in Arkansas

By TAMARA LUSH, Associated Press
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tyson Foods is looking into reports that China’s customs agency has suspended poultry imports from a Tyson facility in the United States after coronavirus cases were confirmed among its employees.

A Tyson spokesman said Sunday that the plant in question is in Springdale, Arkansas. The spokesman said that all global and U.S. health organizations agree that there is no evidence to support transmission of COVID-19 associated with food.

The announcement out of China Sunday gave no details of the quantity of meat affected.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recording

Iowa's unemployment rate dropped to 10 percent in May

Updated: 3 hours ago
Iowa's unemployment rate dropped slightly to 10% in May. It was 10.2% in April.

Black Hawk County

Waterloo to discuss residency limits for certain city employees

Updated: moments ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
The Waterloo city council is set to look at expanding residency for some city employees during its meeting on Monday night.

Iowa

Drop in child abuse reports has some concerned

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Phil Reed
Reports of child abuse are dropping in Iowa, but some say that may not exactly a good thing.

News

Child abuse reports down, but could be misleading

Updated: 1 hour ago
430a news recording

Latest News

News

China suspends imports from Arkansas Tyson plant after outbreak

Updated: 1 hours ago
430a news recording

News

One hurt in Cedar Rapids shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
430a news recording

News

Incorporating more produce on the grill

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Whitney Hemmer, Fareway Dietitian
When you fire up the grill you can look at many options for food to make, and our Fareway Dietitian looks at some easy ways to diversify your options.

News

Fareway Dietitian: Incorporating produce on the grill

Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday 6a newscast recording

Iowa

Davenport police, fire departments team up to save ducklings

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC
Davenport Police Officer Nguyen and members of the Davenport Fire Department made a special rescue Sunday.

National News

Did TikTok teens, K-Pop fans punk Trump’s comeback rally?

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY, Associated Press
Did teens, TikTok users and fans of Korean pop music troll the president of the United States?