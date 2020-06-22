Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals and Boston Red Sox would have had one of their rare regular-season series this week. They have met in four different World Series. They would have played a three-game series at Fenway Park this week if not for the coronavirus pandemic. There also would have been a College World Series title won in Omaha, Nebraska. It would have been the best-of-three championship series for the NCAA baseball title. The NBA and NHL drafts also had been scheduled this week.

UNDATED (AP) — American universities have begun the process of playing sports through a pandemic. SMU is having its athletes put a signature on a waiver, acknowledging the risks for COVID-19. Ohio State and Missouri have pledges they are requiring athletes or their parents to sign before the players can take part in voluntary workouts. Legal experts say athletes may be signing away some of their rights.