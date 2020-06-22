Advertisement

Ernst challenges Greenfield to six debates

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa,, right, with Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., from left, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas second from left, and Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., third from left, speaks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, during a break in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa,, right, with Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., from left, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas second from left, and Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., third from left, speaks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, during a break in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.(Manuel Balce Ceneta | AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - One of Iowa’s incumbent senators who is facing a potentially tough reelection campaign is has challenged the opposition candidate to a series of debates later this year, according to her campaign.

Sen. Joni Ernst issued a statement saying that she wants to debate Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield to six total debates ahead of November’s general election. The Ernst campaign wants two debates each of three months starting in August.

Greenfield’s campaign said that she looks forward to debates this fall, but did not specifically respond to whether or not they agreed to the six proposed by Ernst.

Recent polling from the Des Moines Register and Mediacom showed Greenfield with a slight edge over Ernst, who is seeking her second term.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recording

Iowa's unemployment rate dropped to 10 percent in May

Updated: 31 minutes ago
Iowa's unemployment rate dropped slightly to 10% in May. It was 10.2% in April.

Iowa

Over 150 new COVID-19 cases amid smaller number of tests

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
State officials said that a smaller number of new cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus were reported since Sunday morning, amid an overall smaller number of reported tests.

Linn County

Old Marion Road to close for sewer repair

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
A road on the northeast side of Cedar Rapids will be closed, officials said on Monday.

National News

Balk in baseball coronavirus talks, July 19 start off

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By RONALD BLUM, Associated Press
An email from baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred to union head Tony Clark led to a balk in the drawn-out talks to start the pandemic-delayed season, which now won’t begin by July 19.

Latest News

News

Waterloo city council to discuss residency requirements for employees

Updated: 2 hours ago
6a newscast recording

National News

English town mourns victims of suspected terror attack, including American

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By DANICA KIRKA and JILL LAWLESS, Associated Press
The English town of Reading mourned Monday for three people stabbed to death in what is being treated as a terror attack, gathering for a moment of silence as police questioned the suspected lone attacker.

Black Hawk County

Waterloo to discuss residency limits for certain city employees

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
The Waterloo city council is set to look at expanding residency for some city employees during its meeting on Monday night.

National News

Trump rally highlights vulnerabilities heading into election

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By STEVE PEOPLES and JONATHAN LEMIRE Associated Press
President Donald Trump’s return to the campaign trail was designed to show strength and enthusiasm heading into the critical final months before an election that will decide whether he remains in the White House.

National News

Hundreds test positive at Tyson Foods plant in Arkansas

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH, Associated Press
Tyson Foods is looking into reports that China’s customs agency has suspended poultry imports from a Tyson facility in the United States after coronavirus cases were confirmed among its employees.

Iowa

Drop in child abuse reports has some concerned

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Phil Reed
Reports of child abuse are dropping in Iowa, but some say that may not exactly a good thing.