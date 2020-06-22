Ernst challenges Greenfield to six debates

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - One of Iowa’s incumbent senators who is facing a potentially tough reelection campaign is has challenged the opposition candidate to a series of debates later this year, according to her campaign.

Sen. Joni Ernst issued a statement saying that she wants to debate Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield to six total debates ahead of November’s general election. The Ernst campaign wants two debates each of three months starting in August.

Greenfield’s campaign said that she looks forward to debates this fall, but did not specifically respond to whether or not they agreed to the six proposed by Ernst.

Recent polling from the Des Moines Register and Mediacom showed Greenfield with a slight edge over Ernst, who is seeking her second term.

