Advertisement

Elected officials, substance prevention specialist weigh in on how to remedy marijuana arrest disparities

By Mary Green
Published: Jun. 21, 2020 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Protesters in Iowa demanding changes to marijuana laws, from Cedar Rapids and Iowa City to Des Moines, have an ally in Sen. Joe Bolkcom of Johnson County.

“I hope that people that are protesting continue to raise this with their policymakers. It’s an important law to change for a whole host of reasons,” he said.

Bolkcom, a Democrat, has been an advocate for changing the state's laws around weed.

He said studies like an April report from the ACLU, showing that Black Iowans are more than seven times likelier to be arrested for marijuana possession than White Iowans, prove the laws aren’t working and aren’t being equally enforced.

“In 2018, there were more than 5,000 convictions for marijuana possession in Iowa,” Bolkcom said. “That’s an extraordinary waste of money to put all those legal resources and jail time and prison time, actually, for some people, into that effort.”

Bolkcom and some of the protesters want the state to decriminalize marijuana, meaning anyone caught with a small amount of it would face a fine but not jail time, like how a parking ticket is handled.

Linn County Supervisor Stacey Walker supports that approach too and said he’d like to see Iowa move toward full legalization, allowing anyone age 21 and older to recreationally use and buy it.

“The times, they are a-changing, and I think the majority of Americans are ready for action on the legalization of marijuana,” Walker said.

Walker — who would also support the county attorney choosing not to prosecute low-level marijuana crimes — said the disparities in marijuana arrests between Black and White Iowans aren’t because Black Iowans are using the drug more.

“We know — it’s an empirical fact — that people of color have a disproportionate rate of contact with law enforcement,” he said. “We know that communities of color are overpoliced.”

Maggie Ballard, who works as a prevention specialist with Heartland Family Service in the Council Bluffs area, also supports decriminalization, which she acknowledges might catch people by surprise.

“We want to create policies that will keep people out of prison, that can hopefully get them access to treatment or counseling or things like that, and that will not disproportionately target people of color,” she said.

Heartland Family Service serves people in both Iowa and Nebraska, which treat low-level marijuana offenses differently.

In Iowa, the first offense for possession of marijuana could cost someone a $1,000 fine and six months in jail, while in Nebraska, which has decriminalized marijuana, a first time-offender carrying up to an ounce of weed could be slapped with a $300 but won't go to jail.

But Ballard is against legalizing, or commercializing, marijuana.

She said commercialization has been shown to increase the overall use of the drug, including among youth, and has had other negative effects, particularly on the groups of people she argues decriminalization could help.

“In places like Colorado and Washington, where marijuana has been commercialized, we see that pot shops and dispensaries are really dense in poor neighborhoods and in neighborhoods that have a much higher percentage of people of color,” Ballard said.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recording

Iowa's unemployment rate dropped to 10 percent in May

Updated: 11 hours ago
Iowa's unemployment rate dropped slightly to 10% in May. It was 10.2% in April.

National News

Noose found in stall of Bubba Wallace at Alabama NASCAR race

Updated: 57 minutes ago
A noose was found in the garage stall of Black driver Bubba Wallace at the NASCAR race in Alabama on Sunday, less than two weeks after he successfully pushed the auto racing series to ban the Confederate flag at its tracks and facilities.

Iowa

2020 seniors in Washington held graduation with a twist

Updated: 1 hour ago
Washington, Iowa celebrated their 2020 grads on Sunday, holding graduation with a twist.

News

COVID-19 not stopping mission of help those in need

Updated: 1 hours ago
A youth group out of Prairie du Chein isn't able to make their annual mission trip across the county this year because of COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Switching up graduation

Updated: 1 hours ago
Washington Iowa saw their 2020 grads off today holding graduation with a twist.

News

Decriminalizing marijuana

Updated: 1 hours ago
Decriminalizing marijuana is a common demand from protesters across the state, including in Cedar Rapids, Iowa City and Des Moines.

News

Alburnett Car Show benefits charity, fire department

Updated: 5 hours ago
Dozens of people were out in the town of Alburnett Sunday.

News

Wilson’s Orchard opens for early season, adds strawberry crops

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Aaron Hosman
Owner Paul Rach said adding a new crop that is ready earlier in the season is part of Wilson's Orchard's goal of expanding their hours. He also plans to add raspberries for later this year.

News

Pandemic cancels mission trip, youth group focuses on service locally

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Aaron Hosman
The youth group has previously traveled to parts of the county devastated by hurricanes. Members say they are excited to start giving back to their local community.

News

Westdale shooting arrest

Updated: 6 hours ago
Cedar Rapids police arrested a suspect for a shooting at the Westdale Court Apartments.