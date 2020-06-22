Drop in child abuse reports has some concerned

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Reports of child abuse are dropping in Iowa, but some say that may not exactly a good thing.

Officials said that from the beginning of the year through March 1, 1,254 reports had been made. Between then and May 24, only 745 instances of potential child abuse were reported.

Marlie Atwood, director of clinical services at Luthern Services in Iowa, said some incidents may not be noticed or reported thanks to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Kids in quarantine are not around other relatives who they may feel comfortable speaking out with, or educators that are mandatory reporters if they notice something is amiss.

With everybody at home together and the anxiety of the virus and the economy, things can get tense. This is causing worry that incidents are being missed.

As things slowly start to open back up, Atwood wants adults to report anything that seems suspicious. She also encourages kids to speak up.

“They should try to talk to a trusting adult for sure, whomever that might be,” Atwood said. “Certainly, they ccould call 911 if they felt brave enough to do that.”

LSI wants people to know that they are still providing services through telehealth and in-person if it’s safe. It’s free for families with Medicaid. They can be reached at https://lsiowa.org/.

