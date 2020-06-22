Advertisement

Davenport police, fire departments team up to save ducklings

Members of the Davenport Police and Davenport Fire departments help save 10 ducklings that had fallen into a storm drain on Sunday, June 21, 2020.
Members of the Davenport Police and Davenport Fire departments help save 10 ducklings that had fallen into a storm drain on Sunday, June 21, 2020.(Courtesy: Davenport Police Department)
By KWQC
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 5:12 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police Officer Nguyen and members of the Davenport Fire Department made a special rescue Sunday.

The police department wrote on Facebook that Davenport Fire Engine 1 and Officer Nguyen turned “#FathersDay turned into Feather’s Day!”

The 10 ducklings fell into a storm drain, and after the rescue, first responders reunited them with their mother.

“No matter how big or small, we are here for you,” wrote Davenport Police on Facebook.

For Engine 1 and Officer Nguyen, #FathersDay turned into Feather’s Day! This afternoon, members of the Davenport Fire...

Posted by Davenport Police Department on Sunday, June 21, 2020
