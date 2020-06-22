Davenport police, fire departments team up to save ducklings

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police Officer Nguyen and members of the Davenport Fire Department made a special rescue Sunday.

The police department wrote on Facebook that Davenport Fire Engine 1 and Officer Nguyen turned “#FathersDay turned into Feather’s Day!”

The 10 ducklings fell into a storm drain, and after the rescue, first responders reunited them with their mother.

“No matter how big or small, we are here for you,” wrote Davenport Police on Facebook.

