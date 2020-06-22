Advertisement

2020 seniors in Washington held graduation with a twist

Published: Jun. 21, 2020 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Washington, Iowa celebrated their 2020 grads on Sunday, holding graduation with a twist.

Washington High School seniors did more than just move their ceremony from the varsity gym to Case Field for the first time. The school seated parents with students and also had students walk in front of the stage with their kids as they received their diploma.

Erik Buchholz, the Principal of Washington High School, said, “[I] hope that family, friends, and obviously our seniors look at this as we were able to do something. It’s not normal, it’s just not normal, but we were able to do something.”

Sunday’s graduation was the school’s 150th commencement with a graduating class of 142 seniors.

