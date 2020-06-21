Xavier sweeps doubleheader against Regina

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Xavier Saints swept the Regina Regals in a softball doubleheader on Saturday, improving their record to 3-3 on the season. The Saints won 6-4 in game one and followed up with a 4-1 victory in game two. Regina falls to 2-3.

Xavier looks ahead to a match up with City High next week while Regina hopes to bounce back against Tipton on Monday night.

