Xavier sweeps doubleheader against Regina

By Michael OBrien
Published: Jun. 20, 2020 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Xavier Saints swept the Regina Regals in a softball doubleheader on Saturday, improving their record to 3-3 on the season. The Saints won 6-4 in game one and followed up with a 4-1 victory in game two. Regina falls to 2-3.

Xavier looks ahead to a match up with City High next week while Regina hopes to bounce back against Tipton on Monday night.

