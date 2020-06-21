Advertisement

Woman injured in Sunday morning shooting in Waterloo

(Logo Courtesy: Waterloo Police Department / Background Image: MGN)(KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2020 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - One woman was hospitalized following a shooting incident in Waterloo on Sunday morning, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 4:50 a.m. on Sunday, Waterloo Police were sent to a report of a shooting at 114 Edwards Street. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered a 27-year-old woman had been shot.

The woman was transported to UnityPoint Health - Allen Hospital via ambulance. Her condition was described as serious, but stable.

Officers had no other information to release about the incident.

