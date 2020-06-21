Scattered, strong storms possible through the evening

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Scattered rain and storms will continue through the evening. A few of those could continue to be strong to severe with the threats of heavy rain, high wind gusts, and hail. A line of storms will be pushing through the area after 7 pm tonight and continue through the overnight hours.

Continue to stay weather aware through the evening.

That rain and storm activity will continue through Monday as well. Lows tonight in the upper 60. Highs only climb into the mid to upper 70s tomorrow.

A few showers could still be possible Tuesday and Wednesday, but more dry time as well. Highs will be comfortable in the mid-70s. Dry on Thursday, highs jump back into the 80s before more storm chances return Friday and into Saturday.

