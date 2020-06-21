Scattered storms once again possible for Father’s Day

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Hopefully dad likes warmer temperatures and the chance for scattered storms, because that’s the gift that nature is providing for Father’s Day.

The best chance for showers and storms comes by mid-afternoon into the evening, with a fair amount of sunshine before to boost temperatures well into the 80s for most of us.

howers and storms remain likely tonight, with more activity possible on Monday as well. That will be ahead of a cold front that moves through later in the day, providing relief from the relatively muggy air we’ve seen.

Highs will only be in the 70s with overnight lows in the 50s for midweek. Things turn more active and warmer toward next weekend again, with renewed shower and storm chances.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.