Protesters gather in Marion for “Power of the People” march

By Brian Tabick
Published: Jun. 20, 2020 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Saturday, people gathered in Marion Square to protest against police brutality and systemic racism.

The rally started with passionate speakers discussing how change needs to happen within the Marion Police Department as well those holding office. Protestors then marched to 1st Avenue near Lindale Mall. Organizers stressed the importance of everyone in the community coming together. Leaders of the “Power for the People” march said the change can’t just happen in Cedar Rapids, it needs to happen in the surrounding communities as well.

“We’re just trying to get the city to open its eyes and understand that black lives matter,” said Tyrê Walker, one of the organizers. “The police in Marion is doing the same thing that they’re doing in Cedar Rapids. We want them to check that.”

