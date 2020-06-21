Pandemic cancels mission trip, youth group focuses on service locally

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -

A youth group out of Prairie du Chein isn’t able to make their annual mission trip across the county this year because of Covid-19. However, that’s not stopping their mission of helping those in need.

With mission trips in years past to places like Florida and Texas, the J-Walkers as they call themselves, are no strangers to hard work.

“We do dry walling, we do demo projects where we gut it all out, painting, landscaping, a lot of shrub removal, there is so many jobs that these kids have learned valuable lessons,” Mary Stoeffler, who helps lead the group said.

Because of Covid-19, they won’t be loading a bus to take cross country. Instead those lessons will be learned in their own backyard.

“Almost every kid said to me, I just want to help somebody. And so that is the thing and think that is God hands in it because I think people forget that people in your own community really need help,” Stoeffler said.

Next week, the group will work three long days on service projects in and around Prairie du Chein. Working with the historical society refurbishing an old log cabin, cleaning up an overrun beach and staining a local playground. Clare Teynor joined J-Walkers right out of middle school.

“We have to make the best of the situation and I am happy that we are able to help out in one way or another.” Teynor said.

She said she hopes this group get more creative in continuing to find ways to support their own community.

“People who are at risk or are older or have health complications and don’t feel comfortable going to the store, like if they gave us lists and everything, some of us can go get groceries and delivery them to their house and stuff like that,” Teynor said. “So I think it will get us into doing more local projects.”

Teynor said the hard work is hardly when you’re with friends and helping others.

“We can still play music and laugh and talk and do whatever, you’re still making a difference and so if four days of hard work is all it takes, then you just go through with it.”

