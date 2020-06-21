Advertisement

Over 400 new cases of COVID-19 in last 24 hours, four more deaths

COVID-19 testing
COVID-19 testing(AP images)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2020 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Hundreds of more cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus were reported by state officials since Saturday morning, and four more deaths, according to officials.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 467 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, according to new data provided on Sunday morning. The total number of cases since the pandemic began now stands at 25,891. 16,022 are considered recovered, meaning that there are 9,184 active cases of the disease, according to the state.

Four more deaths were reported due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing that total to 685. One death was reported in Dallas County, one in Dickinson County, one in Pocahontas County, and one in Polk County.

170 patients are hospitalized with the disease, a decrease of 12. 53 of those are in intensive care units, a decrease of five. 27 are on ventilators, a decrease of three.

A total of 7,758 tests were reported to the state by public and private labs since Saturday morning, which is the second-highest number of tests reported in one day. The record was 10,490 between June 3 and 4. The positive rate in the last 24 hours of reported tests was 6.0%. A total of 256,965 tests have been processed by state and private labs.

