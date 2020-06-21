Advertisement

One killed in fatal accident in Bremer County

(WJRT)
Published: Jun. 20, 2020 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BREMER COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was killed in a two-vehicle accident in Bremer County Saturday.

The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Highway 3 and County Road V 56. 75-year-old Douglas Martin of Des Moines was traveling southbound on V56 in a minivan when he ran the stop sign at the intersection of V56 and Highway 3.

A 49-year-old and 33-year-old were traveling westbound in a white Chevy Trailblazer and struck Martin’s vehicle.

The two in the Chevy were transported to MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center where they were treated for minor injuries.

Martin had to be extricated from the vehicle and was airlifted to UnityPoint Health Allen Hospital in Waterloo, where he later died from his injuries.

The Orin Fire Department, Sumner Ambulance, Readlyn Fire Department, Fairbank Ambulance, AirCare, and the Iowa State Patrol assisted with the accident.

