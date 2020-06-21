Advertisement

Officials: 5 hurt in early morning shooting in Texas capital

It’s unclear whether anyone was taken into custody.
It’s unclear whether anyone was taken into custody.(Source: Gray News)
By the Associated Press
Published: Jun. 21, 2020 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Officials in Texas’ capital say at least five people were wounded in an early morning shooting.

Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted Sunday morning that five adults with “serious, potentially life-threatening injuries” were taken to local hospitals.

Tweets from EMS and Austin police say the shooting took place around 3 a.m. in a commercial area of downtown Austin.

Further information wasn’t immediately available. It’s unclear whether anyone was taken into custody.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recording

Iowa's unemployment rate dropped to 10 percent in May

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 11:00 AM CDT
Iowa's unemployment rate dropped slightly to 10% in May. It was 10.2% in April.

National News

Custom guitar from Prince’s 1980s prime sells for $563,500

Updated: 1 hour ago
A guitar played by Prince at the height of his stardom has sold for more than $500,000 at auction.

National News

Comedian DL Hughley tests positive for COVID-19 after fainting onstage

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By the Associated Press
Comedian D.L. Hughley announced he tested positive for COVID-19 after collapsing onstage during a performance in Nashville, Tennessee.

National News

UK police: Park stabbings that killed 3 was a terror attack

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By JILL LAWLESS and ALASTAIR GRANT, Associated Press
A stabbing rampage in Britain that killed three people as they sat in a park on a summer evening is being considered a terrorist attack, British police said Sunday as a 25-year-old believed to be the lone attacker was in custody.

Latest News

National News

1 dead, 11 others wounded in Minneapolis shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By the Associated Press
One man is dead and 11 people suffered non-life-threatening wounds in a shooting in Minneapolis, police there said early Sunday.

Linn County

Health officials warn pandemic isn’t over

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Brian Tabick
Health officials said the number of COVID cases is starting to trend down and restaurants, bars, and recreational areas are starting to open back up with precautionary guidelines; however, they are warning people the pandemic is not over.

Iowa

Protesters gather in Marion for “Power of the People” march

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Brian Tabick
On Saturday, people gathered in Marion Square to protest against police brutality and systemic racism.

News

Power of the People march

Updated: 12 hours ago
Tonight people gathered in Marion Square to protest against police brutality and systemic racism

News

Chance to learn at celebrations

Updated: 12 hours ago
Friday marked the 155th anniversary of the Juneteenth holiday, honoring the end of slavery in the United States.

News

Health Officials: Pandemic is not over

Updated: 12 hours ago
Health Officials say the number of COVID cases are starting to trend down and restaurants, bars and recreational areas are starting to open back up with precautionary guidelines.