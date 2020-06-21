Advertisement

Acting Homeland Security head describes ‘great job’ opening US safely

President Donald Trump lets acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf move to the podium to speak about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Washington.
President Donald Trump lets acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf move to the podium to speak about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Washington.(Alex Brandon | AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By the Associated Press
Published: Jun. 21, 2020 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - The acting U.S. homeland security secretary says he thinks the Trump administration is doing a “great job” with reopening the country during the coronavirus epidemic despite infections rising in key states.

Chad Wolf told NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday that the White House coronavirus task force has been working with governors to make sure the United States “can open up this economy in a safe and reasonable way” and “I think that’s what we’re seeing.”

About 120,000 Americans have died from the new virus, and reported cases have been increasing in the South and West of the U.S..

Wolf said on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that the White House task force is “on top of all of these outbreaks,” including in Arizona, Texas, Florida and other states that “are having hot spots.”

He says the Trump administration has sent medical equipment, staff and Department of Homeland Security personnel to many areas to assist with reopening efforts.

