Iowa Daybook

--------------------

Monday, Jun. 22 8:30 AM Chicago Fed National Activity Index

Weblinks: http://www.chicagofed.org, https://twitter.com/ChicagoFed

Contacts: Scott Brave, FRB Chicago, sbrave@frbchi.org, 1 312 322 5784

--------------------

Monday, Jun. 22 Test Iowa opens two additional coronavirus test sites - Test Iowa opens two new clinic sites, with locations including Dickinson County Fairgrounds Expo Building, 1602 15th St, Spirit Lake and Epic Health and Wellness Clinic, 1075 Cedar Cross Rd, Dubuque

Weblinks: http://www.iowa.gov, https://twitter.com/IAGovernor

Contacts: Pat Garrett, Iowa Governor communications, Pat.Garrett@Iowa.Gov, 1 515 802 0986

--------------------

--------------------

Tuesday, Jun. 23 2:00 PM 'America's New Playbook for Infrastructure' released - 'America's New Playbook for Infrastructure' released at the online New Partnership for Infrastructure Forum, offering recommendations 'uniquely informed by interviews with mayors and appointed officials on the frontlines', and calling for an 'overhaul of how infrastructure is financed by the federal govt to empower and incentivize local govt infrastructure investment'. Speakers include mayors Eric Garcetti (Los Angeles), Quentin Hart (Waterloo, IA), David Holt (Oklahoma City), Nan Whaley (Dayton, OH), Andy Berke (Chattanooga, TN), and Kate Gallego (Phoenix, AZ)

Weblinks: http://acceleratorforamerica.com, https://twitter.com/USAccelerate

Contacts: Yusef Robb, Accelerator for America, 1 323 384 1789

RSVP at https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1332864&tp_key=1899d3312c

--------------------

Tuesday, Jun. 23 Test Iowa opens additional coronavirus test site

Location: Cass County Health System, 1501 E 10th St, Atlantic, IA

Weblinks: http://www.iowa.gov, https://twitter.com/IAGovernor

Contacts: Pat Garrett, Iowa Governor communications, Pat.Garrett@Iowa.Gov, 1 515 802 0986