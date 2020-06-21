Advertisement

Iowa City Fire Department responds to car fire at UIHC

Published: Jun. 21, 2020
Iowa City, Iowa (KCRG) - Fire crews in Iowa City responded to a car fire at UIHC Sunday.

The Iowa City Fire Department responded to an automatic fire alarm at UIHC parking ramp #2 around 6 a.m. The first unit arrived on the scene 5 minutes after notification and found a car on fire in one of the underground levels of the parking ramp. The fire was contained by the sprinkler system and then fully extinguished by fire department personnel.

No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported. No other vehicles or property were damaged.

The cause remains under investigation by the Iowa City Fire Marshal’s office.

