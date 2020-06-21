IA Lottery
Published: Jun. 20, 2020 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) _ These Iowa lotteries were drawn Saturday:
04-18-27-30-48, Star Ball: 7, ASB: 3
(four, eighteen, twenty-seven, thirty, forty-eight; Star Ball: seven; ASB: three)
Estimated jackpot: $35 million
0-0-9
(zero, zero, nine)
8-2-4
(eight, two, four)
8-1-7-9
(eight, one, seven, nine)
3-0-4-6
(three, zero, four, six)
10-31-41-63-67, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 3
(ten, thirty-one, forty-one, sixty-three, sixty-seven; Powerball: five; Power Play: three)