Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — American universities have begun the process of playing sports through a pandemic. SMU is having its athletes put a signature on a waiver, acknowledging the risks for COVID-19. Ohio State and Missouri have pledges they are requiring athletes or their parents to sign before the players can take part in voluntary workouts. Legal experts say athletes may be signing away some of their rights.

UNDATED (AP) — Major League Soccer has tweaked the rules concerning substitutes and game-day roster size for its upcoming tournament. That will help teams navigate the heat in Florida and offset the limited training players have had heading into the event that begins July 8. The World Cup-style tournament will be held at the sports complex at Walt Disney World. The organization that sets the rules of the game internationally has allowed the additional subs because of the coronavirus pandemic.