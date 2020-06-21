Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. CDT

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Two white men have been arrested in an assault so severe that the 22-year-old black victim believed he was about to be killed. The NAACP has said the attack in Des Moines was racially motivated. Twenty-eight-year-old Dale Lee Millard and 27-year-old Jesse James Downs are charged with willful injury causing serious injury. Millard was arrested Thursday and is jailed in Polk County on $50,000 bond. Downs surrendered Friday. DarQuan Jones says he was attacked by at least two men early on May 16. He says they choked and punched him, then held his head underwater in a creek.

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Davenport police have charged a man with murder in the death of a woman who was shot on May 31 as she got into her car to leave a protest. Police charged 21-year-old Parker Belz, of Davenport, with first-degree murder in the death of 22-year-old Italia Marie Kelly. She had joined in a protest over the death of George Floyd after getting off work at a restaurant but was getting in a vehicle to leave because the gathering outside a Walmart had turned unruly. She died of a single shot in the back and was pronounced dead at a hospital. Belz was held in the Scott County Jail.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Linn County deputies arrested a Shellsburg man on charges related to a two-car crash that killed a Cedar Rapids woman. The sheriff’s office says deputies arrested 30-year-old Bryce Wagehoft, on a warrant charging him with vehicular homicide under the influence, vehicular homicide recklessness, third-offense operating while intoxicated, driving while barred and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest followed an April 1 head-on crash in a construction area west of Cedar Rapids that killed 43-year-old Dawn Elaine Stout, who was driving east. Wagehoft was driving a westbound vehicle and was ejected by the crash. He was found trapped under a vehicle. Two passengers in Wagehoft’s vehicle also were injured. Wagehoft was held in the Linn County jail.

KALONA, Iowa (AP) — Authorities in eastern Iowa are investigating the death of a male juvenile in Kalona. The Washington County sheriff’s office reported receiving a 911 call about 10:20 a.m. Friday regarding an accidental shooting. When first responders arrived, they found a male juvenile who was dead. The sheriff’s office says the death is under investigation. Kalona is a city of 2,300 people about 15 miles southwest of Iowa City.